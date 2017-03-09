Contact information for all Hampton Roads police depts., Sheriff's offices

(WVEC) -- The AT&T nationwide outage Tuesday night made it impossible for customers to contact 911 for nearly an hour.
But how else could you get in touch with first responders if you can't call 911?
Below is a list of contact information of all the police departments and sheriff's offices in Hampton Roads for you to save in your phones in case of an emergency.
Norfolk:
- Police Department: (757) 664-7000
- Sheriff's Office: (757) 664-4700
Portsmouth:
- Police Department: (757) 393-5300
- Sheriff's Office: (757) 393-8210
Virginia Beach:
- Police Department: (757) 385-4141
- Sheriff's Office: (757) 385-4555
Chesapeake:
- Police Department: (757) 382-6161
- Sheriff's Office: (757) 382-6159
Suffolk:
- Police Department: (757) 923-2350
- Sheriff's Office: (757) 514-7840
Hampton:
- Police Division: (757) 727-6111
- Sheriff's Department: (757) 926-2540
Williamsburg/James City County:
- Police Department: (757) 220-2333
- Sheriff's Office: (757) 564-2220
York-Poquoson:
- Sheriff's Office: (757) 890-3630
Gloucester County:
- Sheriff's Office: (804) 693-3890
Accomack County:
- Sheriff's Office: (757) 787-1131
Chincoteague:
- Police Department: (757) 336-3155
Exmore:
- Police Department: (757) 442-5405
Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County:
- Elizabeth City Police Department: (252) 335-4321
- Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office: (252) 338-2191
Currituck County:
- Sheriff's Office: (252) 453-8204
Nags Head:
- Police Department: (252) 441-6386
Kill Devil Hills:
- Police Department: (252) 449-5337
Manteo:
- Police Department: (252) 473-2069
