Contact information for all Hampton Roads police depts., Sheriff's offices

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

(WVEC) -- The AT&T nationwide outage Tuesday night made it impossible for customers to contact 911 for nearly an hour.

But how else could you get in touch with first responders if you can't call 911?

Below is a list of contact information of all the police departments and sheriff's offices in Hampton Roads for you to save in your phones in case of an emergency.

Norfolk:

Police Department: (757) 664-7000

Sheriff's Office: (757) 664-4700

Portsmouth:

Police Department: (757) 393-5300

Sheriff's Office: (757) 393-8210

Virginia Beach:

Police Department: (757) 385-4141

Sheriff's Office: (757) 385-4555

Chesapeake:

Police Department: (757) 382-6161

Sheriff's Office: (757) 382-6159

Suffolk:

Police Department: (757) 923-2350

Sheriff's Office: (757) 514-7840

Hampton:

Police Division: (757) 727-6111

Sheriff's Department: (757) 926-2540

Williamsburg/James City County:

Police Department: (757) 220-2333

Sheriff's Office: (757) 564-2220

York-Poquoson:

Sheriff's Office: (757) 890-3630

Gloucester County:

Sheriff's Office: (804) 693-3890

Accomack County:

Sheriff's Office: (757) 787-1131

Chincoteague:

Police Department: (757) 336-3155

Exmore:

Police Department: (757) 442-5405

Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County:

Elizabeth City Police Department: (252) 335-4321

Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office: (252) 338-2191

Currituck County:

Sheriff's Office: (252) 453-8204

Nags Head:

Police Department: (252) 441-6386

Kill Devil Hills:

Police Department: (252) 449-5337

Manteo:

Police Department: (252) 473-2069

© 2017 WVEC-TV