RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for all 100 North Carolina counties before a significant snowstorm is expected hit Friday night.

Cooper said the declaration was being drawn up for him to sign. He said the declaration will allow authorities to move equipment around the state more easily.

During a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center, Cooper said the snowfall is expected to be a major event and people should stay off the roads.

Cooper says he's authorized a state of emergency for all NC counties at the end of the news conference. pic.twitter.com/mCyP4mlwzK — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) January 6, 2017

Cooper says the State Highway Patrol will be mobilized as they'll be working the highways looking for stranded cars. The Department of Transportation has as many as 1,900 trucks available. ReadyNC.org will have up to date information on the weather and road conditions.

Cooper said the National Guard is ready if needed to help with recovery.

