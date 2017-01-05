Counting down the region's top five snow storms

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- Ahead of this weekend’s anticipated snow storm, 13News Now is counting down the top five blizzards in Hampton Roads in the last 50 years.

13News Now reporter Philip Townsend pulled file video of former reporter Joe Flanagan making snow angels in the snow during the “1996 Blizzard.”

It comes in at number five on the list, after 11 inches of snow dropped in February of 1996.

Number four on the countdown dates back to 1980.

According to the National Weather Service, during the “February Blizzard” of that year 11 inches of snow reportedly fell in one day.

But it was nothing compared to the storm that came just weeks later.

At number three on our list, the “Circus Blizzard” brought nearly 14 inches of snow.

It was known as the circus blizzard because the circus opened at Norfolk’s Scope right as the storm moved in.

Number two on the countdown features a more recent snow storm.

The “Christmas Blizzard of 2010” brought 13 inches of snow the day after Christmas.

And topping the list is the “Blizzard of ’89.”

24 inches of snow was recorded in the month of February, and 12 to 14 inches reportedly fell in just one day that month.

