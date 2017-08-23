WVEC
Crews battle church fire in Southampton

Staff , WVEC 5:34 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

COURTLAND, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Southampton County church on Wednesday afternoon.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department said crews are responding to a "fully engulfed church fire" in the Little Texas section of the county shortly after 4 p.m. 

There is no word on what started the fire, and there is no other information is available at this time.

