Crews battle church fire in Southampton

(Photo: Courtland Volunteer Fire Dept.)

COURTLAND, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Southampton County church on Wednesday afternoon.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department said crews are responding to a "fully engulfed church fire" in the Little Texas section of the county shortly after 4 p.m.

There is no word on what started the fire, and there is no other information is available at this time.

© 2017 WVEC-TV