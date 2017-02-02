Crews battle fire near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

(Photo: Viewer photo @leprachuan83)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An apartment fire broke out in the 200 block of 56th Street on Thursday afternoon.

A call came in about black smoke rising from the roof around 2:47 p.m., and the fire was brought under control by 3:10. A viewer photo showed smoke rising from the two-story apartment building.

The fire was contained from the second story apartment, with fire damage to the rear of the structure on the second floor. The first floor apartment has water damage.

A woman who was home in the downstairs unit told firefighters she smelled smoke, but checked her apartment and found nothing suspicious. A short time later, a neighbor banged on the woman’s door and told her the building was on fire.

Firefighters have not located the two women who lived in the upstairs unit. Neither were home at the time.

No injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHOTOS: Apartment fire near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

