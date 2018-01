(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A mobile home caught fire in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Crews arrived on the scene in the 2500 block of Graham Street at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters found smoke coming from the single-wide home.

The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes, and no one was injured.

No further information has been released at this time.

