Crews working to repair water main in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A spokesperson for Public Utilities in Norfolk told 13News Now a water main break was called in on Wednesday.

The break was reported at the corner of Graydon Avenue and Manteo Street in Ghent.

Officials tell us a 6-inch water main is currently spewing out water, causing the street to be closed.

No customers are without water at this time.

Crews are working to fix it. They will be shutting off the water.

It is unknown when the water main break will be fixed.

