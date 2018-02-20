Currituck Co. students rally around classmates injured in crash

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC (WVEC) – A devastating crash sent three teens to the hospital but inspired a huge showing of support that has reached thousands.

The crash occurred on Sunday on Highway 158 in Harbinger.

On Monday, to show a support, students gathered at the Currituck County High School flag pole. The purpose was to pray and show unity for their injured classmates.

“We all realize they need the support from all of us,” said Kendal Cahill, a fellow classmate.

Cahill organized the effort after learning about the crash.

“I didn’t know the extent of the accident, so I was hoping it wouldn’t be as bad,” she said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the teens had to be extracted from the vehicle.

School administration could not give out sensitive information about the students’ conditions. Officials said only one student was released from the hospital.

According to CaringBridge support pages, two students remain hospitalized.

One student, Madison Davis, suffered a shattered pelvis, broken femur, and a fractured skull.

Another student, Jonathan Gillette, has severe brain injuries and is currently on a feeding tube.

“You just see them as such a lively person and they’re in such a tragic situation,” said Anna Pascon, a fellow cross-country runner with Madison.

Staff and students continue to wait for further updates as classes continue.

“You can just feel the difference in the climate, it’s subdued,” said Phil Walls, Assistant Principal. “It affects everyone in the school.”

Monday, a Facebook post showing the display of unity by students and parents has been shared close to 1,400 times.

They hope it continues to reach others.

“We just ask that you support them and pray for them and make sure they have a backbone,” Cahill said.

