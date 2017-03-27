David Blaine to make magic in Norfolk

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: David Blaine attends The Build Series to discuss his new special "David Blaine: Beyond Magic" at AOL HQ on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic) (Photo: Chance Yeh, 2016 Chance Yeh)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Magician, illusionist, and stunt artist David Blaine will perform, Sunday, July 9, at Chrysler Hall.

The event is one stop on Blaine's 40-city tour, launching on May 30 in San Diego, California.

Blaine's one-man show will present a night of unique entertainment, that will be full of shocks and amuses.

Blaine will be performing new feats for the first time ever in front of audiences across the country. No two shows will be exactly the same.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. They may be purchased at the Scope box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at LiveNation.com.

For more information on the tour, and to view all dates, visit David Blaine's website here.

