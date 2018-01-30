Alternative Healthcare: Chiropractic care

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- When you hear the word "chiropractor," what comes to mind?

If you’re like me and had never been to one, you probably would be a little skeptical solely based on something you heard someone in the past say.

Well, here’s the truth straight from one of the best, Dr. Marco Accordo ofAccordo Chiropractic in Chesapeake.

Well, I’m not in any pain, do I need to go see a chiropractor?

According to Dr. Accordo, “One of the biggest myths that I come across with people, just talking to them is that you need to be in pain before you see a chiropractor. Well oftentimes, those subluxations or those spinal dysfunctions can occur without any pain whatsoever. People can walk around for decades subluxated and not even know it.”

Chiropractic care is essential to whole-body wellness. Think about it: your spine carries the weight of your ENTIRE body, Why wouldn’t you want to make sure it is functioning at its absolute best? You see a dentist for your teeth, a podiatrist for your feet, and a cardiologist for your heart. You need to add a chiropractor to the list.

“If you have a spine, you should see a chiropractor to have it checked to make sure it's as healthy as it can possibly be,” said Dr. Accordo.

OK, so I’m not in pain and I’m young. Isn’t going to a chiropractor something older people do?

Nope. In fact, the younger in life you see one the better off you’ll be when you’re older. Dr. Accordo even prescribes chiropractic care for children, as young as newborns!

“I think that chirporactic for infants and young people is extremely important. It’s a huge investment that is going to pay dividends as your child ages,” said Dr. Accordo.

You ever hear the saying, "everything is connected?" It could not be truer within the human body.

"Your nervous system is the master system," said Dr. Accordo. "If your nervous system is functioning at its highest level, then your entire body, your entire health will be functioning at its highest level.”

So how do you address fears that you may have heard about chiropractors? Well, truth is, don’t believe everything you hear.

Dr. Accordo recalled, “The biggest hesitations that I come across and the biggest fears are that somehow, chiropractic is painful or that chiropractic is somehow dangerous. If you look at the facts objectively, chiropractic is one of the safest forms of healthcare known to man.”

Take care of yourself, do your research. If you’re in pain, chances are chiropractic care can change your life.

“I firmly believe that any time you make a decision that promotes your own health, your entire life gets better because it’s a decision that promotes your entire life.” said Dr. Accordo.

