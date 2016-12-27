Suspect charged after DC yoga instructor found dead in her car

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has been charged after a missing D.C. yoga instructor and actress was found dead early Tuesday morning in the District.

Adrian Duane Johnson, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 46-year-old Tricia McCauley. Johnson has extensive criminal record.

"Tricia is gone, they have found her body," said Brian McCauley, Tricia's brother. "Thank you all for your work, support and love. To all of her D.C. family, I know she truly thought of you that way, thank you for being there for her all these years. Hang on to each other."

"She was a beautiful perosn who recently talked about being at peace with herself," said friend Deborah Randall.

McCauley's friends last heard from her around 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

According to posts on Facebook, she was supposed to have Christmas dinner with friends and then catch a flight on Monday to visit family, but she did neither.

"There felt like there was nothing we could do," said Randall. "So we started driving around in her neighborhood."

Around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, surveillance video showed the suspect driving McCauley's car, a white Toyota Scion, from CVS on Rhode Island Ave. That is the same location where police said the suspect robbed the CVS and assaulted employees.

Tuesday, police confirmed that her body was found in her car in front of the CVS.

Police released the following photo of the suspect. They do not believe McCauley and the suspect knew each other.

McCauley has been in the District for nearly 30 years. She was a graduate of American University. Her friends and family describe her as a beloved yoga teacher, an actor and herbalist.

“She is one of the kindest and most gentle people that I know," said Kate Debelack, McCauley's friend. So to think that someone could have harmed her is awful."

"We are forever changed for the absolute better for having her," said Randall.

"She loved the idea of making your life the best journey it can be," said friend Alan Scott.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help if they have any information about the suspect or had seen something at the following times and locations on December 26:

12:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. suspect seen in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest

suspect seen in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. suspect was in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest

suspect was in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. suspect and victim's car seen in the 700 block of 4 th Street. CVS robbed, employees assaulted

suspect and victim's car seen in the 700 block of 4 Street. CVS robbed, employees assaulted 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. suspect was in the 2300 block of Washington Place Northeast

suspect was in the 2300 block of Washington Place Northeast 1:15 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. suspect was in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast

suspect was in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. suspect was in the 2800 block of Southern Street Northeast

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.