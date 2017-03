Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police say at least one person is dead following a morning crash in Southampton County.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on US-258, near S. Quay Road. VDOT says all east and westbound lanes are currently closed, and motorists must use alternate routes.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.

© 2017 WVEC-TV