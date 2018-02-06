Decades old bridges in York County to get major overhaul

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two bridges in York County are in need of updates and repairs.

VDOT says both the north and southbound bridge on Route 134 are old, with one classified as “functionally obsolete”.

The bridges sit at the Hampton border.

The northbound bridge was built in 1930 and is considered to be functionally obsolete. The southbound bridge was built in 1973. VDOT says that bridge has superstructure deficiencies.

Plans include replacing the northbound bridge and adding wider shoulders. VDOT plans to rehabilitate the southbound bridge to meet current design standards.

The proposed bridges will have two 12-foot travel lanes with a 10-foot right shoulder, and a 6-foot left shoulder in each direction.

The total project costs $7.38 million.

The advertisement date is still June 2019, but construction will not start until several months later (takes time to receive bids, award the contract and have the contractor mobilize).

VDOT has received authorization to begin acquiring Right of Way for the project on November 27, 2017.

