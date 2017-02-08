D'Egg Diner reopens in downtown Norfolk after explosion

(Photo: Elise Brown, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- After many months of waiting, D'Egg Diner in Downtown Norfolk is finally open for business.

The diner has been operating on a limited schedule since it was rocked by an explosion in April 2015.

The explosion was caused by a contractor who hit a power line in the city owned building. D'Egg and other businesses were damaged. Since then, owner Phil Decker has faced closings and construction.

"It's been a very difficult, two three years for us," said Decker. "We haven't caught a break until today."

Wednesday's re-opening comes after being closed for 100 days. Decker tells 13NewsNow renovations went over budget, and came in at $300,000.

"We got new walk in, we got rid of our refrigeration, we got new walls, we got new tiles, new ceilings, and we're still not done. Because we have the front section is still exposed to outside of main street," said Decker.

Patrons tell 13NewsNow D'Egg is like a second home and they're excited for the renovations. It's now open everyday, from 7 a.m. to 3p.m. at 204 E. Main Street in Norfolk.

