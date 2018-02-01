Delivery driver shot; Domino's offers reward

(Photo: Newport News Police Department via Twitter)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Domino's is offering a $2,500 reward for tips that lead to the arrest of the person who shot a delivery driver on January 25.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. The driver had wounds to his chest and back.

Newport News Police Department spokeswoman Jamie Bastas said the reward offered by Domino's is separate from Crime Line reward money.

Anyone who provides information through Crime Line can remain anonymous; tips eligible for the Domino's reward, however, cannot be provided anonymously.

