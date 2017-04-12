Deputies: Man used fake prescription to get drugs

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- York-Poquoson deputies were trying to find a man accused of using a fake prescription to get drugs from a pharmacy.

Investigators said he was in the CVS Pharmacy at 4432 George Washington Memorial Highway.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office released surveillance images showing the person they say got the drugs fraudulently.

Anyone who recognizes him can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

