ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Sheriff's deputies said Tuesday that they arrested a 17-year-old student who is accused of making a threat against Smithfield High School.

The threat appeared on social media. Investigators said they didn’t uncover any means that would have allowed him to carry out the threat.

The teenager is charged with a Class 5 Felony.

Deputies took him to Chesapeake Juvenile Services. He will have a detention hearing.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said there would be an increased presence of law enforcement officers at all county schools for the foreseeable future. It added that there are no no additional credible threats being investigated.

A spokeswoman for Isle of Wight County Schools said the division will handle the incident as a disciplinary matter.

