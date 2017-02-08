Detroit dog with nose, ears cut off to undergo surgery today

Baron, an 8-year-old brown rottweiler mix, was found in Detroit last month after having his ears and nose cut off. Surgery to address injuries to his nose and tail will be preformed Wednesday in Detroit by MSU surgeon Dr. Bryden Stanley. (Photo: Courtesy / Michigan Humane Society)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - A team from Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine is traveling to Detroit today to perform surgery on a dog found mutilated on the city's southwest side.

Dr. Bryden Stanley, a soft tissue surgery specialist at MSU, will head up surgery on Baron, a brown rottweiler-mix rescued last month.

Baron was found in January after having his ears and nose cut off. He was taken in by the Michigan Humane Society in Detroit, said Kathy Bilitzke, director of communications and marketing for the agency. Baron also suffered lacerations to his legs and his tail was damaged when someone attempted to shorten it.

This Rottweiler was found near Livernois and Warren in Detroit with its nose and ears torn off. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

The surgery at the humane society's Mackey Center for Animal Care will focus on Baron’s nose as well as treating damage to his tail. Stanley will with be assisted by Maria Podsiedlik, who is at MSU on an international fellowship program and will be observed by an MSU veterinary student.

The Michigan Humane Society has seen an uptick in donations following Baron’s arrival and subsequent news reports about him, Bilitzke said. Many who’ve called in about Baron have contributed toward a reward being offered for the arrest of the person or persons who injured the dog.

What started out as a $2,500 reward has risen to just north of $40,000, Bilitzke said.

"We continue to receive tips and we're following up on each one," she added.

More than 30 people have already filled out adoption applications for Baron. He'll need time to recover following the surgery before he can be adopted, Bilitzke said. She said Baron, who human society staff estimated at around 8-years-old, is friendly and approachable.

The procedure was scheduled for 11 a.m. this morning.

Lansing State Journal