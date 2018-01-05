Didn't keep your 2017 resolutions? Might as well blame your city

Didn't keep your resolutions for 2017? Blame the your hometown.

Virginia Beach ranks 43rd on the list of best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions, according to WalletHub rankings. That puts it ahead of most cities. Residents of Norfolk and Newport News, on the other hand, need to work on keeping their resolutions as the two ranked 144 and 148, respectively. Chesapeake was somewhere in the middle at 98.

Seattle was the best place to live and keep resolutions and coming in at No. 182 was Gulfport, Miss.

Virginia Beach ranked 59th in the Health Resolutions category, calculated from a statistical gumbo including obesity rates, health-food stores and gyms per capita, and 47th in Relationship Resolutions, based on nightlife establishments per capita, average wedding cost and sports-fan friendliness, among other factors.

