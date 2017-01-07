Disabled veteran reunited with her two missing dogs

Hope and Brody

BEARDEN, Ark. (KTHV) - A disabled veteran who said her two dogs, Hope and Brody, got out of the house on New Year's Eve have returned after snow hit most of the state.

Ashley Crites spoke with Winnie Wright to confirm the two dogs had returned home.

Crites said she would send us photos of the two dogs once she gets them all cleaned up and fed. She also would like to thank everyone who helped or prayed for the return of her dogs.