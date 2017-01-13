Dog saved after person threatened to shoot him in Facebook post

Source: Saline County Online Yard Sale Facebook page

SALINE CO., Ark. (KTHV) - One Saline County dog is safe after a post on Facebook threatened to shoot him if someone did not pick up the dog.

In a now deleted post in the Saline County Online Yard Sale Facebook group, a person posted a picture of a black Labrador dog. The caption read: "Need him picked up today or I'm shooting him! Still intact and looks to be about a year old."

People concerned about the dog's health shared this post with THV11 and several law enforcement agencies. On Friday, the Saline County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Jack Campbell located the dog and transported it to the Humane Society of Saline County. Campbell and the office said the dog was safe and said to be in good spirits.

HAPPY ENDING This morning Saline County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jack Campbell was able to locate the black lab which... Posted by Saline County Arkansas Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 13, 2017

The Humane Society of Saline County said that the dog was adopted around 2:30 p.m. today. It had no microchip and they had no record of a black lab being missing.

"Since she had been feeding the dog for a month, we got the dog neutered, de-wormed, shots, flea preventative, heartworm testing and medication and adopted him out," said the Humane Society.

We hope the dog has fun with their new family!

(© 2017 KTHV)