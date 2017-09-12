Dominion Energy sends more than 700 to Florida

A Dominion Energy truck sits in a work yard in Virginia Beach. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- At least 12 million people in Florida are without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Now help is coming in from all over the country, including right here in Hampton Roads.

Power crews from Dominion Energy set off for the Sunshine State on Tuesday morning. More than 700 employees and contractors will help restore power to the storm-ravaged area.

It will be one of the largest electric restoration efforts in U.S. history.

Employees say it will take a lot of hard work to get things up and running again, and could spend several weeks doing long shifts every day to help restore power.

Some Florida utility companies are reporting major infrastructure damage.

Appalachian Power is also sending about 120 workers to Florida and Georgia to help.

5 trucks with a crew of 10 are taking the 15 hour drive pic.twitter.com/VdPJnEeGkR — Elise Brown (@13EliseDBrown) September 12, 2017

