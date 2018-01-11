Dominion Energy spokesperson says customers may see higher bills due to cold weather

(Photo: Dominion Energy)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- After the cold weather Hampton Roads experienced last week, Dominion Energy customers may see bills that are higher than expected, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Customers used more energy last week than any other week on record to keep their homes and businesses warm. They even set a record on January 6 for the highest demand ever in a 24-hour period. January 7 was the second highest, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson for Dominion Energy also said severe constraints on the pipelines serving Virginia caused record spikes in the price of natural gas, which will ultimately result in even higher electric bills for customers later this year.

Dominion Energy offers payments extensions, long-term payment plans and bill payment assistance for people needing help paying their bill.

