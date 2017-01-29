Driver killed in crash on Route 199 in James City Co.

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in James City County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Route 199 near the intersection of Brookwood Drive, just after 5 a.m.

Police said Sunday that a 1999 Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on Route 199 when it crossed the median, left the roadway and hit some trees on the eastbound side of the road, which caused it to roll over on its roof.

The driver was taken to Riverside Doctor's Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

