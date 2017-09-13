Driver who escaped being hit by train wanted for hit-and-run

Driver involved in hit-and-run. Photos provided to High Point Police Department. Call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A driver narrowly escaped from being hit by a train in High Point. Now, police want to talk to the driver as the case is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Investigators said the driver left after the train crashed into the vehicle Tuesday at a railroad crossing on Pendleton Street and East Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said they discovered the car but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Investigators said cars were stopped at the crossing for a Southbound Amtrak train. The crossing arms then raised to let the train pass but then came back down for another northbound freight train.

Traffic investigators said they’re happy no one was injured. They also said other drivers who remained at the scene will not be charged.

Traffic Officer A. Goins said, “We certainly understand the driver getting out of the vehicle and moving to safety and we are glad they were able to do so but anytime you are involved in an accident it’s always best to remain at the scene and speak with officers.”

Police said according to state law, any accident involving a vehicle where the property damage exceeds $1,000 or there is personal injury it is a reportable collision requiring the driver to remain at the scene or make notification to law enforcement in a timely manner.

Police said they received dash camera photos from a citizen showing the hit-and-run.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

