Drivers report tire damage after driving on I-64

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Dozens of drivers are trying to get their cars fixed after a rough ride on I-64.

VDOT received 27 reports of flat tires between August 12 and 14 from people driving up and down 64, specifically in York County. The York-Poquoson sheriff's office got 38 reports.

Jessica Alston is on that list. She found nails in both of her passenger side tires.

“I was frustrated and upset,” Alston says. “It’s shocking so many people had that happen. (64) is the only major road I was on so it had to be that road.”

However according to VDOT, State Police, VDOT Safety Service Patrol, inspectors from the project and interstate maintenance teams, Incident Management Coordinator on site and inspectors from the construction design-builder all responded and inspected the area and nothing was found.

There was also no construction work in Segment II of the I-64 Widening Project that day.

Drivers like Alston are trying to solve this mystery, but hoping it doesn’t happen again.

“Glad it wasn't just me, but frustrated we all had the same issue and not knowing where it was coming from,” Alston says.

You can report road hazards here, or call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).



