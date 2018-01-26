Duo suspected in double murder, crime spree appear in court

James Cole Gregory (left) and Leonard Allen Morrison III (right) (Photo: Hampton Police Dept.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- Walking handcuffed before a grieving family, James Gregory faced a judge.

His alleged accomplice Leonard Morrison in a wheelchair, now paralyzed from injuries.

The two are prime suspects in a double murder in Virginia Beach and detectives testified that the two admitted to being involved.

June 10th, police say 28-year old John Rathjen and 23-year old Rayvon Miles were found dead in a home off Lynnhaven Parkway.

Detectives say the suspects drove there in hopes of a drug deal over Xanax.

It turned into both victims being shot in the head and their bodies were found on couches.

Gregory is the suspected shooter who, police say held Miles at gunpoint while Morrison allegedly went in and robbed the home of electronics.

Investigators say they went to Busch Gardens with friends after the murder and pawned the stolen items the next day.

Days later, the two were arrested and suspected of Game Stop robberies in Chesapeake and Hampton.

Morrison ended being shot multiple times after a shootout with police.

Friday, the presiding judge certified first degree murder and robbery charges.

Both are expected in Virginia Beach court in the coming months.

