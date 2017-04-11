Eastern Shore man denied 2nd psychiatric evaluation, change of venue

Winston Leroy Burton (Photo: Northampton County Sheriff's Office)

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Winston Burton, the Cheriton man charged with first-degree murder and abduction following the November 2016 fatal stabbing of Shelli Crockett outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, was denied the defense motions made by his attorney in Northampton County Circuit Court on Monday morning.

Defense attorney Carl Bundick was denied two motions. Bundick asked for an additional psychiatric evaluation, citing perceived flaws in the original report, and a motion for a change of venue.

The court granted a continuance in the motion to suppress hearing.

Crockett, a member of the hospital’s environmental services team, had arrived for work shortly after 7 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2016. Burton was waiting for her in the parking lot, according to witnesses.

Crockett died shortly after the attack, and Burton turned himself in following the stabbing, police said. The 58-year-old Burton was arrested the same day at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail, according to Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr.

Burton is set for trial on July 18 and 19.

Delmarva Now