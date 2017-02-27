Economists say federal hiring freeze may hurt Hampton Roads

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Two economists say a hiring freeze on federal workers may negatively impact the Hampton Roads region.

The professors from Old Dominion University in Norfolk say in a press release that the area is still struggling to regain jobs after the recession. The Trump Administration's plans to limit hiring and possibly reduce the federal workforce through attrition could hamper growth.

Hampton Roads is home to about 46,000 federal workers and several military installations, including the U.S. Navy's largest base.

Professors Bob McNab and Vinod Agarwal say that about 40 percent of the region's gross domestic product is connected to federal spending and corresponding jobs. If the administration declines to replace departing employees, the region could lose about $140 million in salaries each year over the next decade.

