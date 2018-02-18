ECPPS, police investigate threat directed toward NC school

Northeastern High School. (Photo: Courtesy: Wikipedia)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- A threat directed toward Northeastern High School through social media on Saturday evening prompted an investigation by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School (ECPPS) and law enforcement officials.

In a Facebook post on the ECPPS Facebook page, the school reported, "a student made a specific threat toward Northeastern High School through social media."

The post goes on to state that school and law enforcement officials began investigating "within a very short time after the post was made."

They went to the student's house to complete a threat assessment where they determined the student was unable to carry out the threat.

Below is a message from the school on safety:

Safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance to ECPPS and law enforcement. Any and all threats toward our schools, students and staff will be fully investigated and measures put in place to ensure safety. "

The District Attorney will determine what charges may be filed.

