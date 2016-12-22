Elderly woman displaced following house fire in James City County

Fire crews battle house fire on Alesa Drive in James City County on Dec. 15, 2016. (Photo: James City County Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire on December 15 put an elderly woman out of her home on Alesa Drive.

Firefighters who were on routine assignment found the fire around 1:25 p.m. after they spotted heavy smoke in the area of Ironbound Road.

Crews got to the home and found heavy flames coming from the rear of it.

A woman who lived there had to go to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

It took crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters from James City County and the City of Williamsburg were part of the effort.

Because of damage to the home, the woman could not return to it.

People set up a GoFundMe page in order to help her.

