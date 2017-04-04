Elected leaders offer thoughts on Equal Pay Day, salary gap

At the job interview (Photo: GeorgeRudy)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Elected leaders weighed in on the disparity found between men's and women's salaries as people marked Equal Pay Day Tuesday.

Equal Pay Day is the symbolic date when working women's pay catches up to men's from the previous year.

Congressman Bobby Scott of Newport News tweeted praise for Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut for her efforts to close the pay gap.

Thank you @rosadelauro for leading the charge on #EqualPay! The wage gap is not a "women's issue" -- it's one of fundamental fairness. pic.twitter.com/13MwfZicTL — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) April 4, 2017

Scott's fellow Democrat and Congressman A. Donald McEachin offered his thoughts in a news release which read, in part:

In Virginia, women working full-time are paid an average of 78 cents for every dollar paid to men. African American women make a mere 59 cents and Latina women only 52 cents for every dollar a white man makes. A lifetime of lower pay burdens women’s retirement savings, economic opportunities, access to healthcare, and overall quality of life. I introduced a bill to ensure that Virginia women receive equal pay for equal work in the General Assembly because I was dedicated to advocating for women’s rights at the state level. I will not waver in my determination at the federal level.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe used Facebook to express his thoughts about the day and the disparity that exists.

