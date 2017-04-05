CLINTON, MD. (WUSA9) - An F-16C military aircraft crashed near Joint Base Andrews Wednesday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

The pilot of the plane ejected himself safely before the crash in Maryland.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. just six miles southwest of the base in Clinton, Maryland, officials said.

A black plume of smoke could be seen near Temple Hill RD and Wood Elves Ct.

PGFD investigating aircraft down in area of Piscataway and Steed Road. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

According to officials, the aircraft was flying during a routine training mission.

Only one pilot was on board. The pilot is being evaluated at a hospital and is in good condition.

No reports of any other injuries.

Homes in the immediate area are being evacuated and families are sheltering at Clinton Grove Elementary School.

Temple Hills Road and Tippett Road at Accokeek Road are closed at this time.

Officials say if anyone finds what they believe to be a part of the aircraft, do not touch or move it, call Joint Base Andrews at 240-857-8685.

More information will be provided as information becomes available.

