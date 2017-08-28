Storm heading up East Coast could become Tropical Storm Irma

(Photo: Neostock, Thinkstock Photos, Neostock)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The tropical threat to Hampton Roads and North Carolina is growing. Tropical Storm Watches are posted along the North Carolina coast, as a system that could strengthen and become Tropical Storm Irma makes its way north.

Right now it's a cluster of thunderstorms that emerged off the Florida coastline and is over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. The cluster is now better organized and will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Irma some time on Monday.

The forecast track is to take it right through Hampton Roads on Monday night and into Tuesday. This means tropical storm conditions are likely for at least some portions of Hampton Roads, with the main threats being gusty winds, excessive rainfall and coastal flooding.

A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in place from near Georgetown, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

Across Hampton Roads, cities already have a plan in place in the event a storm does hit the area.

In Virginia Beach, their top priority is saving lives. According to their emergency operations plan, that includes protecting the health and safety of the public, first responders, and recovery workers. Those efforts are coordinated through a city framework.

In Norfolk, they meet once a month to discuss their plan. The city's Department of Emergency Management sent out an alert late Sunday night... saying they're monitoring the weather.

We're going to be checking in with all the cities today to see what steps they're taking.

