Emergency responders gather to test robots

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Members from the bomb squad, military, police and fire departments in Hampton Roads gathered at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center today to see how robots can drastically affect how they do their jobs.

Sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security, ASTI international and NSTI tested and evaluated the various robotic systems available for emergency first responders. The testing allowed agencies to determine which robots would be best for their particular missions and allowed robot manufacturers learn how to better improve their systems.

The robotics systems included ground, aquatic and aerial robots. They maneuvered through various obstacle courses like stairs, hills and gravel.

