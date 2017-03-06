Exclusive: Gavin Grimm sits down with 13News Now on SCOTUS announcement

(WVEC) -- Even after Monday's notice the Supreme Court wouldn't hear his case at the end of the month, some might be surprised to find out Gavin Grimm is still positive. He sees the news as not a setback, but just another obstacle.

17-year-old Gavin was in his high school class when he found out about this latest obstacle through text messages. They weren't the typical teenage text messages. This was about notice from the Supreme Court.

“We were aware that it was a possibility so I was keeping myself prepared for anything that might happen, but it was still very disappointing,” he described.

Justices announced they want the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Gavin's case against the Gloucester School Board, this time in light of the Trump administration's new guidance. That guidance essentially reverses the Obama era protection of trans-students.

Gavin said he and students like him are being segregated, forced to use separate bathrooms and now, that segregation will likely continue through his graduation in the spring.

“I've known for a while now that I would not get a decision before I left school,” Gavin lamented. “So for a while my fight has been about the kids that are going to come after me, the kids that are in school currently. It's an issue that's far, far bigger than myself and that's my focus.”

He has a message for those kids who can relate to his position.

“Keep in mind that there are people fighting for them and they're absolutely never alone,” he added.

Gavin is hoping for some sort of decision on this case and on this issue as soon as possible.

(© 2017 WVEC)