Family, friends to remember young father murdered at Oceanfront

Jaylen Harris (Photo: Jaylen Harris' mother)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A vigil will take place Friday evening for a young father who died after someone shot him at the Oceanfront on February 13.

Police found Jaylen Harris hurt inside a car that crashed outside of Ocean Walk Apartments in the 700 block of 16th St.

Medics took him to the hospital where Harris died.

Jaylen Harris (Photo: Jaylen Harris' mother)

Harris was a music artist, known as Jay Lotto, who previously lived in Texas.

CONTENT ADVISORY : The following video which features Harris contains some strong language/themes.

Harris' mother told 13News Now that in addition to the vigil planned for Friday in Virginia Beach a gathering to remember Harris would take place in Dallas.

Jaylen Harris (Photo: Jaylen Harris' mother)

Virginia Beach police officers have not made an arrest for Harris' murder. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can provide it anonymously through Virginia Beach Crime Solvers (1-888-LOCK-U-UP).

© 2018 WVEC-TV