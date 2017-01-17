Family remembers 18-year-old full of life and smiles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A homicide investigation continues in Portsmouth, following a deadly shooting.

Police say someone opened fire on a vehicle around 8:45 Sunday night on Truxton Avenue, killing 18-year-old Amir Dermoumi of Portsmouth.

Dermoumi was the passenger in the vehicle. His 24-year-old sister is devastated.

"It's crazy that, he died by a gun, and never owned one, never touched one, and wasn't about guns, “explained Tayna White.

White sat down with 13News Now and says her brother was a hardworking and dedicated person.

"He got his license when he was supposed to, went to college after high school, he was still taking college classes while he was in school."

Amir was a student at Regent University studying Psychology. White always looked up to Amir, even though he was younger.

"I can't call him, and he won't be able to come see me or me go see him," explained White.

Now, she wants the person who gunned down her brother to come forward, but for now she'll put her faith in karma.

White said, "It's going to get you."

Police do not have a motive or suspect. If you know anything that could help them, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

