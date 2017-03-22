Little trains, big fun at largest mini train display in Virginia

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) --- For the last 43 years, the Chesapeake Bay and Western model railroad line has been growing into its own little world.

“It’s massive, it’s detailed,” said CB&W club president Geoff Holman.

The 16-scale mile display takes up just about every bit of the club’s rented building in Grafton.

It’s considered the largest model train display in Virginia. It takes 45 minutes for a train to make one cycle through the entire seven-level track.

“Pretty much if you can think of it you can make it,” said member Wayne Coleman.

Working railroad crossing signs, custom train cars, and miniature hand painted people, landscapes and cities make up the world crafted by the club.

The attention to detail is unmatched.

“We all have different degress of the modeling railroad sickness,” said Coleman.

They call it a sickness, but most people would call it passion.

They don’t do it for money, but there’s a payoff every time someone walks through the door.

“They go from not having such a good day to being really enthusiastic and excited when they leave,” said Coleman.

