FBI conducts raid in Sterling, Va.

The FBI was conducting a raid in Sterling, Va. near a residential area.

WUSA 11:43 AM. EST December 30, 2017

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - The FBI conducted a raid in a Northern Virginia condominium complex Friday afternoon.

It occurred in a unit on the 46900 block of Courtyard Square in Sterling, Va. An FbI spokesperson would only tell the public that the department was "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity," but did not specify any further. 

The operation began around 2:30 p.m., according to neighbors. It would ultimately last close to five hours.

Agents took out dozens of boxes and bags from the condominium.

A neighbor told WUSA9 that a single man lived in the condominium where agents focused their efforts. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the man moved into the condominium over the summer. 

She added that he did not talk to others in the community and received packages from Amazon on a frequent basis.

 

