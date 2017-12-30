FBI conducts raid in Sterling, Va.

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - The FBI conducted a raid in a Northern Virginia condominium complex Friday afternoon.

It occurred in a unit on the 46900 block of Courtyard Square in Sterling, Va. An FbI spokesperson would only tell the public that the department was "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity," but did not specify any further.

A little more on the FBI raid today in Sterling, VA...

Agents took more than a dozen boxes & bags from a single condo unit. Operation lasted about 5 hours. A neighbor says a single man, mid to late-20s, lived at the address. We're still working to learn his ID. (@wusa9) — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) December 30, 2017

The operation began around 2:30 p.m., according to neighbors. It would ultimately last close to five hours.

Agents took out dozens of boxes and bags from the condominium.

A neighbor told WUSA9 that a single man lived in the condominium where agents focused their efforts. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the man moved into the condominium over the summer.

She added that he did not talk to others in the community and received packages from Amazon on a frequent basis.

This is from the FBI raid in Sterling, VA. A bunch of agents just took bags and boxes from this apt along Courtyard Square. The @FBI will only tell us they are "conducting court authorized law enforcement activity". (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/fm3CCSULmY — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) December 30, 2017

