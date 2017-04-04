FDA approves MS drug; relief for many dealing with disease

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - Relief may soon come for people dealing with Multiple Sclerosis. Last week, the FDA approved a new breakthrough drug to treat the disease.

The drug is called Ocrevus and could have a major impact on people living with MS here in Hampton Roads.

46-year-old Kendrick Williams is thrilled to try the new treatment after battling MS for almost a decade. He hopes this treatment is life changing.

Nine years ago, Williams thought he was having a stroke, feeling numb and dizzy, but it was actually symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis. It's a disease that he says is hard to deal with.



"Right now I have difficulty walking, and just the small things, showers are tough and I have tremors. My hands shake,” said Williams.



Relief may be in his future, the FDA just approved a new treatment called Ocrevus for people living with severe Multiple Sclerosis like Williams.



"I’m excited because it is finally there. It is progress to get my life back to a certain sense of normalcy," said Williams.



Doctor Ingrid Loma-Miller at Neurology Specialists says this is a huge breakthrough for patients.



"It is an infusion form of drug and it is given through an IV, and you go to an infusion center and it’s given typically every six months," explained Loma-Miller.

As for the cost, 13News Now was told it’s affordable. Dr. Loma-Miller said this drug isn't for everyone.



"It’s totally affordable compared to other drugs on the market. It’s a cheaper price and the drug company and insurance work with the doctor to make sure the patient gets it," Loma- Miller said.



Kendrick says he's ready to try it out and hopefully get back to his old hobbies.



"I love the game of basketball and it has been a while since I have been on the court and hopefully one day," Williams explained.

