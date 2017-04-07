Feds: Serial child molester from Norfolk to spend 20 years in prison

(Photo: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Michael Murphy, 68, a registered sex offender who investigators say was collecting child pornography was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Murphy pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on December 28, 2016.

According to court documents, Murphy was identified by the Norfolk Police Department in March 2016 when a 9-year-old girl told investigators that she was being molested by him.

Following the arrest, Murphy's electronics were seized and analyzed, which resulted in the discovery of child pornography images that Murphy collected on the internet.

Murphy was a registered sex offender, having been convicted in Norfolk courts of these offenses:

1993- attempted statutory rape and sodomy

1994- production of child pornography, carnal knowledge and sodomy

2006- indecent liberties with children

Murphy's victims ranged from 4 to 14 years old.

This investigation was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

It was led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

