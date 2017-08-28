Feds to give $2.6 million to help bolster Virginia's coast

Norfolk flooding (Photo: 13NewsNow viewer, Ian Swoveland)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - The federal government is giving Virginia nearly $2.7 million to help manage its coastline.

The Daily Press in Newport News reports that the money will help reduce flooding and pollution while improving fisheries and wildlife habitats.

The funding is being award by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And it will be matched by state and local governments.

The money is being distributed through the state's Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program, a network of state and local agencies.

Over the years, NOAA has given Virginia more than $54 million to the program. State and local governments have provided more than $49 million.

An example of the work being done is the installation of so-called "living shorelines." They often involve plants, vegetated habitats and other organic materials to prevent erosion.

