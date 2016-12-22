Final retail rush underway

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- Most people know that Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the busiest shopping day of the year.

But December 22nd and 23rd are also considered two of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Shoppers poured into Norfolk’s MacArthur Center Thursday for the start of the final retail rush of the year.

“It creeps up on you,” said shopper Kevin Parker. “The next thing you know it’s Christmas, so it’s time to shop.”

Parker isn’t alone.

According to the consumer analytics company ShopperTrak, December 22nd is the seventh busiest shopping day of the year.

Friday, December 23rd, is expected to be even more hectic, according to ShopperTrak. It’s typically the third busiest shopping day of the year.

“There are those last few gifts that I still haven’t found,” said shopper Joanne Hassanpour

