Fire at home in Virginia Beach intentionally set

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators said a fire that damaged a vacant home Wednesday was set deliberately.

The fire at the house in the 5300 block of Challedon Dr. started around 5 a.m.

The fire was so large that a Norfolk fire engine responded to help Virginia Beach firefighters.

Heat from the burning house damaged the vinyl siding on the home next door. The person who lives in that home and the person's dog had to evacuate. They returned to the home after crews brought the fire next door under control.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is asking anyone with information about the arson case to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

