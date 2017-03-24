Fire kills dog, forces two people out of home in Smithfield

(Photo: Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire in the 100 block of Harrison Drive Thursday night forced two people out of their home and left a dog dead.

The people were out of the house when crews from the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department arrived. There was fire and smoke coming from the back of the house. There also were flames throughout the first and second floors.

Crews had the fire under control about 30 minutes after they arrived.

They salvaged some belongings from the home, but the house is considered a total loss.

The people who were in the home managed to save one dog. Firefighters found another dog's body when they searched the house.

