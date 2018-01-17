First gun of 2018 detected at Norfolk International Airport

(Photo: Transportation Security Administration)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A TSA officer found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport Friday morning. The gun is the first one caught at one of the airport's checkpoints in 2018.

The Virginia Beach woman told officials she forgot she had her gun with her.

It was a .38 caliber which was loaded with five bullets.

TSA immediately contacted Norfolk Airport Authority Police. They took the gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge.

People who bring firearms through checkpoints could face fines of up to $13,000. A typical first offense is $3,900.

Weapons are not allowed in carry-on luggage, but people can travel with them if they are packed properly in checked bags and if owners declare the weapons' presence to an airline.

Guns must be unloaded in the checked luggage, packed in a hard-side case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. The TSA reminds people to familiarize themselves with the laws for each point of travel.

More information about traveling with firearms and ammunition can be found on the TSA's website.

