School bus driver charged after 5 students injured in York Co. crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A school bus driver is facing reckless driving charges after five high school students were injured during an accident on Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. at Victory Boulevard near Big Bethel Road.

Investigators determined that the the driver of the bus, Raymond Michael Bill, was traveling east on Victory Boulevard when he struck a car that was stopped at a red light. The crash caused a chain reaction.

There were 11 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. Five of them were treated for minor injuries by York County Fire Department at the scene. No one had to be taken to the hospital.

