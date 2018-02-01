Flu deaths in North Carolina climb to 95

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) -- Twenty more people in North Carolina have died of the flu, bringing to 95 the total number of deaths from the flu.

The numbers were released today by the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

On Wednesday, South Carolina reported 84 people in that state had died from the flu.

Some flu patients are now asking questions about the main drug prescribed to fight the flu, Tamiflu.

Winnie Duffy was terrified when her 5-year old daughter Eleanor had, what she called “seizure like” symptoms after taking Tamiflu.

“I’ve never been panicked like that in my life, “ Duffy said.

Dr, Amanda Lanier, a practicing general pediatrician told our sister station WCNC in Charlotte, “Tamiflu, much like any other medications that we prescribe, has some obvious and potential side effects.”

She said the most common side effects are nausea and vomiting but she said there have been rare cases of neurologic symptoms.

“My advice is I talk openly with my patients about that and we make a decision together, and if they see something that should alert them, stop the medication immediately and contact us,” she said.

Tamiflu has been shown to reduce the duration of the flu in patients.

