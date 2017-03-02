Former Spokane NAACP president legally changes name

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Spokane NAACP president Rachel Dolezal has legally changed her name, according to court documents.
The 39-year-old changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington state court on October 10, 2016.
Nkechi is short for Nkechinyere, a name that comes from the Igbo language of Nigeria. According to the Daily Mail, the name means ‘what God has given’ or ‘gift of God.’
In 2015, Diallo (then Dolezal) was criticized for passing herself off as a black woman. She later acknowledged she is "Caucasian biologically," but said she identifies as a black woman.
Last week, Diallo claimed she is nearing homelessness and struggling to find a job.
This story will be updated.
